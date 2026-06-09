Meet India’s most valuable female celebrity with no release in 7 years, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rashmika

In the Indian film industry, box-office success, acclaimed performances and global visibility often translate into strong brand value over time. But it is rare for a celebrity to retain such immense influence without releasing a single film in India for seven long years. What makes it even noteworthy is the fact that this feat has been achieved not by a male star, but by a female celebrity who continues to remain a favourite among brands and audiences. It is Priyanka Chopra who has been named as the most valuable female celebrity in India.

Advertisement

India’s most valuable female celebrity On Monday, the Fortune India-Interbrand shared a list of the most valuable celebrities in India. Among them, Priyanka Chopra took the third spot in the most influential celebrities list in India. She topped the list as the most influential actress in the country. She is trailing behind Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan on the list. Her last release dates back to 2019 when she starred in The Sky is Pink.

“The Fortune India-Interbrand study arrives at the list of most valuable celebrities based on several parameters well beyond mere box-office collections or endorsements,” mentioned the report.

India’s influential celebrities Cricketer Virat Kohli topped the list with a brand value of a staggering ₹3,542 crore. Shah Rukh Khan took the second spot. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is at No 4 while Ranveer Singh, the Dhurandhar 2 star, took the 5th spot.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar andAmitabh Bachchanranked 6th and 7th, respectively.

Priyanka Chopra beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone Among female celebrities, Alia Bhatt stood in the 9th spot. Deepika Padukone secured the 11th spot, and Rashmika Mandanna secured the 17th spot. Kriti Sanon, cricketer Smriti Mandhana and Nayanthara took the last three spots in the top 25 list of most influential celebs in India.

Other celebs in the list were Diljit Dosanjh and Arijit Singh. Karan Johar, Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly, and Chaava star Vicky Kaushal also made it to the maiden list.

The report also read, “The study is the result of a detailed methodology that goes well beyond mere earnings or box-office pickings of the celebrities, and delves into several other factors which together determine the celebrity’s final brand value. Financial performance apart, the methodology goes deep into the various aspects which determine brand strength—distinctiveness, coherence, engagement, trust, affinity and responsibility. By treating personal brands as managed economic assets, the methodology offers profound insights beyond simple follower counts.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra offers prayers, performs seva at Golden Temple in Amritsar

What's next for Priyanka Chopra? Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is all set to return to Indian films. This time, she is collaborating with the RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli for his upcoming project, Varanasi. She was back in India for multiple shooting schedules of the project.

The film officially marks Priyanka Chopra's Telugu film debut. Reportedly, she will essay the role of Mandakini in the film. Besides Chopra, the film stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Varanasi is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen inThe Bluff. It is now streaming on Prime Video.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.