Priyanka Chopra, Jadoo to return for Krrish 4 opposite Hrithik Roshan? Here what we know

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to return as the female lead in the fourth instalment of Hrithik Roshan's superhero saga, Krrish 4.

According to a Pinkvilla report, bringing Priyanka back for Krrish 4 was a “no-brainer” for Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Chopra, who have reportedly finalised the global star to play the female lead – Priya.

“Hrithik and Priyanka are a successful pair and have an excellent work relationship. It was more of a no-brainer for PC to come on board Krrish 4, as the story continues the journey of characters from Koi Mil Gaya to Krrish, Krrish 3, and now the fourth instalment,” a source told Pinkvilla.

The publication also learnt that Priyanka Chopra was “bowled over by the vision” of Hrithik Roshan to take the franchise forward. The source said she was “ecstatic to see him take over the challenges of directing the film.”

The actress was recently confirmed to be a part of director SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu's SSMB29.

Will Jadoo return? According to the Pinkvilla report, Krrish 4 will also mark the return of Jadoo, the iconic character from its 1st instalment Koi Mil Gaya, after 23 years.

When will Krrish 4 release? Krrish 4 is currently in its pre-production phase at Yash Raj Films (YRF), and the casting is underway. The Pinkvilla report said a YFX team is working on the pre-viz of the film.

Hrithik, who will don Rakesh Roshan's directorial hat for this instalment, is reportedly working closely with his team of writers and Aditya Chopra on fine-tuning the script of Krrish 4.

“There are some projects which are designed keeping VFX in mind, but Krrish 4 is a film where the inception of VFX stems from the story, which is magical. Pun intended,” the source told Pinkvilla.