Priyanka Chopra Jonas convinced SS Rajamouli to include her ‘dance’ sequence in Varanasi movie: Here's how

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to mark her return to the Indian film industry after a hiatus of 6 years with her upcoming movie Varanasi. Directed by renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the epic action-adventure movie is slated to hit the silver screen on 7 April 2027, on the occasion of Ugadi festival.

In an interview with Cinema blend in November, the 43-year-old actress stated, "So I have not done an Indian film in like, six years. So when he (SS Rajamouli) called me, and he was like, "Oh, you know this female character is really cool, and you know, you have to do it" or whatever. And so I was like, I have one request. “You make me dance. Please… because I haven't danced for so long.""

Playing the mysterious role of Mandakini in the globetrotting action film, she added, "Poor Mahesh was like, “It's just because of you. Because of you I have to do it too.”

Her co-star Mahesh Babu noted, “And I think one song we've already shot for her. It just keeps playing in our minds and she kept she kept singing it all the time and that song was because she wanted to dance.”

Priyanka Chopra's noted American projects include Quantico, Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic, among others.

All you need to know about Varanasi movie Varanasi cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prakash Raj

The epic saga is reportedly one of the most expensive films of Indian cinema industry. The makers hosted a globetrotter event in the ‘City of Pearls' to unveil the title of the Telugu movie. With a budget of nearly ₹1300 crore, it is the first Indian film as well as the first non-English film to be shot in 1.43:1 IMAX format.

Prithviraj Sukumaran essays the role of the prime antagonist Kumbha in Varanasi which is being filmed across Kenya and India, including Odisha and Hyderabad.

Creating excitement among fans, Priyanka dropped the release date few days ago in a post on Instagram and stated, “So much love and excitement for this ❤️🧿 #VARANASI in cinemas April 7th, 2027.”

IMDb description for the sci-fi epic states, “A Shiva devotee is sent on a mysterious mission to find an ancient cosmic artifact. As he travels through history uncovering clues, he discovers the one who assigned the quest is an evil mastermind seeking world control.”