Priyanka Chopra mourns Mary Kom co-star Sunil Thapa: 'You kept me together when I had just lost my dad'

Nepali veteran actor Sunil Thapa, widely recognised for his memorable role as Priyanka Chopra’s on-screen coach in the 2014 film ‘Mary Kom’, has died at the age of 68. One of the most poignant tributes came from Priyanka herself, who worked closely with him and shared a deeply personal message on Instagram.

Priyanka wrote, “You will always be my Coach Sir. You kept me together when I had just lost my dad. You loved me and helped me through many tough days without even realising. Your warm hugs and your laugh will always be part of my memories. Gone too young but never forgotten. Thank you for your kindness at a time that I was broken. Rest in peace Sunil Thapa. My condolences and prayers are with the family and loved ones (sic).”

Chopra’s emotional message recalled not only his impact on her as a colleague but also as a source of support during a difficult period in her personal life. She has spoken publicly about the grief she felt following the death of her father, Ashok Chopra, in 2013, while she was shooting 'Mary Kom. Thapa’s presence during that time clearly left a long-lasting impression.

What Was the Cause of His Death?

Thapa passed away on 7 February 2026 in Kathmandu, where he was undergoing treatment at Norvic Hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated. Medical sources report that he was brought in unconscious and an ECG confirmed his death early on Friday morning. Doctors suspect a cardiac arrest as the cause, although a formal medical report is still pending.

Sunil Thapa's Career and Legacy Sunil Thapa’s acting career spanned more than four decades, during which he appeared in over 300 films across Nepali, Hindi and regional cinema. He began his career as a model and photo-journalist in Mumbai during the mid-1970s, before transitioning into acting with his debut in the Bollywood film ‘Ek Duuje Ke Liye’ (1981).

Over the years, he became especially celebrated in Nepali cinema for his portrayal of antagonistic characters, most notably the role of ‘Rate Kaila’ in the cult classic ‘Chino’ (1991), which remains an iconic performance in the industry.

While many in Nepal remember him for his strong screen presence and versatility, Indian audiences will recall his breakthrough role in Mary Kom, where he played Narjit Singh, the boxing coach who shaped the film’s protagonist’s journey. His contribution to the biographical sports drama helped him gain wider recognition beyond Nepal.

In recent years, Thapa also appeared in the popular web series ‘The Family Man’ Season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee. The show’s lead actor posted a tribute following Thapa’s death, reflecting on their collaboration and praising his talent and spirit.