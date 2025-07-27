Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas groove to daughter Malti's ‘morning song’ at Blackpink's Deadline concert | Watch

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas grooved to their daughter Malti Marie's favourite “morning song” at Blackpink's Deadline concert in New York on Saturday.

The duo shared a selfie video on their Instagram stories as they sang along to Rosé's hit song with Bruno Mars – APT.

Recently, Priyanka revealed that it was Malti's absolutely favourite song and the one she wakes up to every morning. “APT is her favourite song. It's her morning song,” she told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

Sharing Nick's story to her profile, Priyanka wrote: “Winning brownie points with Malti Marie.”

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas grooving to APT:

PC's IG story

In other IG stories, they also shared the Blackpink concert performance and tagged all the group members, Lisa, Rose, Jenny, and Jisoo.

Priyanka Chopra fans were overjoyed by the couple's presence at the concert and loved how they posted themselves enjoying APT. “Malti's favourite song! I was waiting for this video,” said a fan.

'It's a privilege' Blackpink, the popular K-pop girl band, marked their much-awaited reunion with their highly anticipated world tour, Deadline, on July 5 in Seoul after a nearly two-year hiatus.

During the Saturday show, the band members shared their feelings with the fans. Rosé said that they were the first K-pop girl band to perform in New York's Citi Field stadium.

“It's such a privilege to be able to perform here. We're the first K-pop girl group to perform here in this city,” she said in an emotional address to the fans.

Priyanka Chopra's work projects: Priyanka was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Heads of State, which also starred Idris Elba and John Cena in the lead roles.

Priyanak is ready to return to Bollywood with her upcoming film. She is working with SS Rajamouli on SSMB29, tentatively titled. The film will also feature Mahesh Babu.