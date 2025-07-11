Priyanka Chopra reacts to allegations of ‘trying to be white’ for picking hotdog over Vada Pav; says ‘Didn’t know…'

Desi Girl upsetting desi people! Global icon, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra created a storm on the internet after picking hotdog over vada pao. She answered some rapid-fire round questions on the red carpet while promoting her film, Head of the State. However, her food preference left many desi fans disappointed, even sparking backlash on social media.

Priyanka Chopra on backlash over hotdog vs vada pao Priyanka Chopra finally took to her Instagram Stories to address the criticism, brushing off the debate casually.

Priyanka Chopra picks Hot dog over samosas But, what did she say exactly?

Priyanka Chopra said about the debate: “Wow Bro! Didn’t know there was a syllabus for being desi. It’s not that serious. #vadapav vs #hotdog.”

See post here:

Priyanka Chopra reacts to allegations of 'trying to be white'.

During the quick Q&A session with a journalist, Priyanka was asked to pick between some of her favourite foods. When asked about her take between empanadas and samosas, she responded, “Depends on the mood.” Next, she was asked to choose between enchiladas and chicken tikka masala. To this, she simply answered, “Both.”

But what drew criticism is when she said, “I love a vada pav, but hot dog is my weakness.”

Internet accuses Priyanka Chopra of ‘trying to be white’ Priyanka's choice was highlighted by popular content creator Pushpek Sidhu, who is often seen reviewing Americans eating Desi food. He shared his reaction to Priyanka's food picks and wrote in the caption: “Ain’t no way.”

While Priyanka has now responded to his video, previously many desi people joked about being hurt by the actor's answers.

A user commented, “She’s not our “desi girl” anymore. She’s “pardesi girl” now.” “Take that Aadhar card away,” another said.

One more user added, “Who chooses Hot dog over Vada pav absolute blasphemy.” Someone else also shared, “She is trying to be white so badly.”

Some also came out in support of Priyanka. One of them commented, “I hope people getting offended by her food choices are the ones who only eat desi food and never choose eating fries over home made dal chawal.”

“She is right.... It's her choice,” added yet another user.

“It's same like people choosing pizza over Paratha bro! come on, no matter how much we like desi, but majority are going to choose pizza over a Paratha! It's just her own food choice,” explained another one.