Priyanka Chopra opens up about daughter Malti’s school life, love for 'Donut Brothers': 'She’s the light of our lives'

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a delightful glimpse into her daughter Malti’s charming personality and busy little life.

When asked by Jimmy about her daughter, Priyanka lit up. “Malti is precocious. She is funny. She is a little comedian. She knows she is funny so that is even better,” she said. “She is such a light of our lives.”

Priyanka also shared how their family has been spending time on the East Coast this summer, with husband Nick Jonas wrapping up a five-year stint on Broadway. “It’s his last week and so we were in New York, hunkered down because I am filming a movie in India and I fly back and forth from there,” she explained. “Malti is going to school here and she has her little clique of friends. Her schedule is even crazier than mine.”

The actress laughed while talking about Malti’s love for socialising. “She literally says, ‘will you text my best friend’s mom? I want to see her tomorrow.’ It’s so cute.”

When Jimmy asked what music Malti listens to, Priyanka revealed, “Moana has been her favourite. She wears a Moana dress all day and Moana 2 is her fav. ‘Apt’ is her favourite song. She listens to it every morning.”

But the most heartwarming moment came when Jimmy asked if Malti listens to her father’s music. Priyanka smiled and said, “She doesn’t identify them but she calls them the Donut Brothers.”

Jimmy couldn’t contain his laughter. “It’s so cute!” he exclaimed. He even suggested the name should be trademarked, joking that the ‘Donut Brothers’ could be “the next Labubus.”

Priyanka's work front Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in ‘Heads of State’, along with Idris Elba and John Cena, who respectively play the Prime Minister of UK and the President of USA. The film will also feature Karl Urban. It will release on Prime Video on July 2.