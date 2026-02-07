‘I love you endlessly': Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute to Nick Jonas as Sunday Best releases

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a heartfelt message celebrating her husband Nick Jonas and his latest album ‘Sunday Best’. In a long ode to love posted on social media, Chopra praised Jonas’s talent, sincerity and the depth of their relationship, urging fans to share the album with the one they love.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Nick Jonas’s new album ‘Sunday Best’ with heartfelt post The post comes amid wide international attention on the former member of the pop group Jonas Brothers, whose music career has spanned nearly two decades. ‘Sunday Best’, released earlier this week, marks one of Jonas’s most personal projects in recent years and follows his 2021 album ‘Spaceman’, which explored themes of identity and emotional struggle.

Chopra’s tribute begins with a declaration of love and gratitude that has resonated with fans around the world. “There aren’t enough words to express myself but I’ll try. You are what dreams are made of. Find yourself someone who not only loves and respects you but cherishes you like treasure and isn’t afraid to show it (sic).”

She added, “I’m so grateful that the universe led me to you. You’re the best decision I ever made. I’m so in awe of your endless talent. You’re the most honest and sincere person I’ve ever known.. and the most beautiful part of it is.. it’s just who you are (sic).”

Priyanka Chopra continued, “You don’t even try. You are the reason I smile everyday. Thank you for being mine. These pictures are from our early days but it still feels like yesterday. I’m so proud of this album. You poured your soul into every note and every lyric (sic).”

She ended the caption with, “It takes a really secure person to be able to reach down so deep and share it with the world. I love you endlessly. Do yourself a favor. Grab the one you love and listen from the beginning. This is how love should be (sic).”

In doing so, Chopra positions the album not just as a musical work but as a shared emotional experience.

Nick Jonas’ and his musical journey Since breaking out with his brothers in the mid-2000s, Nick Jonas has evolved from teen pop heartthrob to a singer-songwriter with a more mature, introspective voice. After the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019 and released the chart-topping single ‘Sucker’, Jonas resumed solo work, blending pop, R&B and singer-songwriter influences.

‘Sunday Best’ — a title that hints at optimism and reflection — continues this trend. Early reviews from critics have noted the album’s blend of vulnerability and polished pop production, with particular praise for its lyrical content, which touches on personal growth, love and life’s uncertainties.

Internet's reaction to ‘Sunday Best’ People took to social media to write down their thoughts on Nick's latest album.

While one person wrote, “NICK JONAS THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE GEM #SundayBest (sic),” another person commented, “Okay!!! But the storyline has me crying in a Friday morning (sic).”

Another user wrote, “THIS IS UNREAL. I literally remember when Burning up video premiered. WE’RE OLD, NICK!!! But so happy to be able to see this today! Soooo proud of you <3 (sic).”

A fourth person commented, “Thank you for sharing this song with us, Nick. Thank you for putting into words what so many of us feel every day. So grateful I got to hear it live on NYE. ❤ Much love (sic).”

More about Priyanka and Nick Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are among the most high-profile couples in entertainment, with their relationship often spotlighted in both music and film media.

Chopra, an actress and producer, first gained international fame as a Bollywood star before crossing over to Hollywood with series such as ‘Quantico’ and films including ‘The Matrix Resurrections’.

The couple married in 2018 in a widely covered ceremony in Jodhpur, India, blending Western and Indian traditions. Since then, they have been vocal about balancing career ambitions with family life and mutual respect, often citing each other as key supporters in interviews.

With ‘Sunday Best’ now available globally, Jonas is expected to appear on a series of talk shows and music platforms to promote the record. Live performances, interviews and potential festival appearances are anticipated in the coming weeks.