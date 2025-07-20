Priyanka Chopra reacts as Uorfi Javed slams man criticising her outfit in old video: ‘India me aise kapde allowed nahi’

The Traitors winner and social media influencer Uorfi Javed is known for her unique fashion statement. Often in the spotlight for her unapologetic fashion choices, she frequently finds herself at the centre of controversy. Amid this, an old video of her clapping back at a man who publicly criticised her outfit has resurfaced.

Advertisement

The video has gained support from many on the internet, including Priyanka Chopra.

When Uorfi Javed slammed man criticising her outfit In the video, Uorfi, in a green backless dress, is seen getting into a heated argument with a man while leaving the Mumbai airport.

The man is heard telling her, "Allowed nahi hai aisa kapda India mein. India ka naam kharaab karrahe ho (These kinds of clothes are not allowed in India. You are ruining the name of India).”

Replying to him, Uorfi said, "Aapke baap ka kuch jaa raha hai kya? Nahi jaa raha hai na aapke baap ka? Jao apna kaam karo (Mind your own business! Go do your job)."

As the man repeats his words, Uorfi loses her calm. “Teri beti hun? Ja na apna kaam kar. (Am I your daughter? Go mind your own business).” she blasted the man.

Advertisement

The caption of the video reads, “Uorfi got angry at airport.”

The video is originally from 2023.

Watch video:

Priyanka Chopra likes Uorfi's old video The video has found its way back on social media once again, even liked by actor Priyanka Chopra among others.

Advertisement

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Chapri Unemployed uncle poking his nose where it doesn't belong.” “Uncle will stay shut when a guy would harrass a girl, when a woman will be molested, when his daughter will be beaten up; but here, uncle will speak just because he cannot handle that a woman can wear what she wants,” added another.

One more also pointed out, “Priyanka Chopra liked this video.”

On the work front, Uorfi recently won the Karan Johar-hosted, first season of The Traitors India.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Heads of State. It also starred Idris Elba and John Cena in the lead.

Priyanak is ready to return to Bollywood with her upcoming film. She is working with SS Rajamouli for an upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The film will also feature Mahesh Babu.

Advertisement