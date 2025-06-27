Priyanka Chopra reacts to her viral ‘don’t look for virgin wife' comment: ‘Don’t believe everything…'

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra broke her silence about a viral post, claiming she advised men not to look for ‘a virgin as a wife.’ She took to her Instagram Stories and reposted the note. As per the note, she said that one should be with someone with manners.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to her viral ‘don’t look for virgin wife' remark Calling it fake, Priyanka said it wasn't her quote.

She wrote, "This is not me, my quote or my voice. Just because it is online, does not make it true. Creating fake content is now an easy way to achieve virality. None of the links or sources attached to this claim, or many others online, are real or credible. Take a minute to cross-check such content and don't believe everything you scroll past. Stay safe online."

See post:

Priyanka Chopra on her viral comment.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film Meanwhile, Priyanka is keeping herself busy with her upcoming film, Heads of State.

She is busy promoting the film, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Heads of State also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. It is helmed by Ilya Naishuller.

Touted to be an action-comedy, the film focuses on the U.S. President (played by John Cena) and the U.K. Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who are forced to put their differences aside and work together to stop a global conspiracy. Joining them is MI6 agent Noel Bisset (played by Priyanka Chopra). The trio races against time to protect the free world from an imminent threat.

Talking about working with her co-stars, Priyanka previously revealed an epic anecdote from the sets. She said that although she was trying to use the reference for John Cena, she walked into a trap set by her co-stars.

“The first scene we were doing together, I literally went in just because I was like, I'll break the ice. I'll just go in and be like, I don't see you,” Priyanka said.

She shared she thought she had offended the wrestler by referring to him with the catchphrase, which “he hates.”

“I think they were in on it or whatever when I went,” she said and revealed what Idris said to her. “He's like, don't say that. He hates when people do that.”