Priyanka Chopra recalls John Cena’s hilarious prank on Heads Of State set: ‘I'll just go in and be like...’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalled a hilarious prank that her Heads of State co-stars John Cena and Idris Elba pulled on her when she tried to break the ice with the wrestler using the classic WWE reference – ‘I don't see you’.

Sharing the epic anecdote from the set of Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated action-comedy movie, Priyanka said that although she was trying to use the reference for John, she absolutely did not see it coming when she walked straight into a trap set by her co-stars.

“The first scene we were doing together, I literally went in just because I was like, I'll break the ice. I'll just go in and be like, I don't see you,” Priyanka said.

She recounted that John and Idris were standing next to each other at the moment, and she thought she had offended the wrestler by referring to him with the catchphrase that “he hates.”

“I think they were in on it or whatever when I went,” she said, recalling what Idris said, “He's like, don't say that. He hates when people do that.”

However, laughing about how things actually were, Priyanka said, “They were obviously taking the p**s. So, that cracked the ice.”

‘Took out a chunk of my eyebrow’: Priyanka Chopra The actress also shared that she had lost a chunk of her eyebrow while performing an action sequence for the movie.

At Jimmy Fallon's talk show, Priyanka said, “The camera has a matte box, and I was supposed to roll on the floor and fall, and it was raining. And the camera was supposed to come in close to me. So the camera operator came in a little bit closer- I came in a little bit closer, and it took out a chunk of my eyebrow.”

“Could have been my eye, so I was very grateful that it wasn't. I just put surgical glue on there, stuck it. Finished my day, because I did not want to come back and shoot in the rain again,” she had shared.

About Heads of State Set against the backdrop of political chaos and globe-trotting danger, Heads of State marks Priyanka Chopra's return to action alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

In the movie, Priyanka steps into the boots of Noel Bisset, an elite MI6 agent tasked with protecting two of the world’s most high-profile leaders – Will Derringer, the President of the United States, and Sam Clarke, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, played by John Cena and Idris Elba, respectively.

Ilya Naishuller directorial also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

The high-stakes action comedy movie will premiere on Prime Video on July 2 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.