Priyanka Chopra recalls working in Vishal Bhardwajs Kaminey, showers praise on Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra added a nostalgic touch to her Instagram feed with a special post dedicated to her film 'Kaminey'.

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Kaminey, which also starred Shahid Kapoor, recently clocked 16 years. And now on Monday, Priyanka took a stroll down memory lane, describing the film as a turning point in her career.

"Sweety Bhope. I was filming for Dostana in Miami, Florida with @tarun_mansukhani directing and @bachchan and @thejohnabraham starring. One cool evening after we wrapped shoot, I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. What?? I had wanted to work with him forever and never thought he would cast me because of my 'commercial' image at the time. He said he'd like to come see me, and he did. To Miami. I remember him telling me the story and I said, Well, she has approximately eight scenes.' And he said, 'With us working on it, it will end up being so much more. Trust me.' And I did," she recalled.

"He promised he would make something incredible for me after this in appreciation for doing the part. But honestly, I was just greedy to work with him. A few years later, we did 7 Khoon Maaf.#Kaminey remains a turning point in my career," she added.

She also heaped praise on her co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Amol Gupte.

"I learned so much from the master @vishalrbhardwaj, how to research, prepare and then surrender to the part. @shahidkapoor was sensational in his double role. #AmolGupte was unforgettable. I also met @mubinarattonsey for the first time on this set. Those were the times. 16 years ago! Thought I'd share the experience. Have any of you watched it," Priyanka wrote.

Shahid Kapoor plays dual roles as twin brothers, Charlie and Guddu, each with distinct speech impediments. Priyanka's dance in Raat Ke Dhai Baje became viral back then.

