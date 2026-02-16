Priyanka Chopra responds as Shashi Tharoor praises her for making India proud: ‘Such admiration for the orator…'

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met at the annual Harvard India Conference, where the Citadel actor delivered a keynote address towards the end. The event was held at Harvard University, bringing together renowned personalities of India from the world of business, policy, and culture. Besides Chopra, Tharoor was also among the speakers of the event.

Shashi Tharoor meets Priyanka Chopra On Monday, the MP posted pictures with Priyanka Chopra from the conference and praised her for making India proud.

Talking about their impromptu reunion, Shashi Tharoor wrote, “Caught up with @priyankachopra (after more than a decade) in the wings at @Harvard backstage, just before her appearance as the closing keynote of the @HarvardIndConf.”

Referring to Chopra's contributions, he added, “Remarkable to see (and hear) how well she is doing! She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear. And of course she looks stunning, appears perfectly poised and sounds thoughtful and wise — what’s not to be proud of?! (That’s my aide Narayan in the second pic, looking pleased as Punch!)”

Priyanka Chopra responds to Shashi Tharoor's post Priyanka Chopra replied to Shashi Tharoor by praising him back. She replied to his X post, “It was so good to see you again @ShashiTharoor Sir. Have always had such admiration for the orator that you are but as well for your clap backs,. thank you so much for staying for my panel and your wisdom. Hope you feel better soon and our paths cross again.”

Priyanka Chopra's Harvard talk At the event, Priyanka Chopra touched upon her early days in career and reflected on how moving to the US influenced her life.

She said, as quoted by India Today, “Your life is a sum of choices and experiences. And me moving to America at that young age, it was a very defining age or teen years, you know, you kind of are influenced into the adult that you're becoming, you kind of choose the things that work for you, serve you. And I spent that time in the States. So it definitely defined me, made me independent.”

India Conference 2026 is the annual global event, serving as a student-led platform that aims to explore India’s rich diversity. It also highlights India's emergence as a significant global power.

The conference was held on 14 and 15 February. This year's notable speakers included Thiruvananthapuram MP, and Mahima Kaul, Director of Global Affairs at Netflix India, besides Chopra.

Shashi Tharoor at Harvard event Tharoor also delivered the keynote address at the India Conference 2026 on Saturday on the theme “The India We Imagine.”