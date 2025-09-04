Priyanka Chopra rushes out of room in UV mask as Nick Jonas starts impromptu performance; netizens say she wants peace

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, enjoying a self-care session in a UV mask, had to rush out of the room after her husband, Nick Jonas, began performing a Jonas Brothers' song with full passion.

Although his energy and expressions were quite engaging, the viewers couldn't help but notice “poor” Priyanka in the background.

Here's what happened: Priyanka Chopra was enjoying a relaxing afternoon at home in her calming UV mask as she flipped through the pages of a magazine when Nick decided to go do an impromptu performance of Jonas Brothers’ song ‘Backwards’.

The Bollywood star, who initially seemed not to have noticed that Nick was filming, tactfully sneaked out of the room. Nick can be seen aiding her escape by changing the camera angle for a bit.

Watch the viral video here: Nick Jonas shared the Instagram with the caption: “Is this loud enough?”

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens couldn't help but notice Priyanka's awkward escape and said that all she wanted was to read in peace. Nick's comment section was flooded with comments about it.

“Poor priyanka just wanting to read her book in peace,” a social media user said.

"Priyanka be like Not again honey I'm just trying to read," another added.

"I think pri was done with u," quipped a user.

Another added, "She said oh no... im out. I dont want to be seem like this."

"She took so look to realize she was being recorded," a user observed.

"Priii was like -- what the hell is he doing??? Oh shittt he's recording...lemme hide," another said.

"Haha love of pri crawled her way out," highlighted another user.

One netizen said, "Pee cee try to escape." Another said, "Priyanka Chopra jump scare."

"Mujhe laga priyanka peeche se chappal uttarke maarne wali h," a user joked.

"Priyanka Chopra realised Nick Jonas was about to get louder and went to get cover," a user joked.

A user joked: "Priyanka Chopra tell him it’s not loud enough."

On the work front Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Heads of State, an Amazon Prime Video action comedy in which she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. In the movie, she plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who follows global leaders trying to stop a major conspiracy.

She will be next seen in The Bluff as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate, and also has the second season of Citadel in the pipeline.

