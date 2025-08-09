Subscribe

Priyanka Chopra’s blissful week with Malti, Nick and family — fountains, concerts and pure joy. See pics

Priyanka Chopra shared heartfelt glimpses of her family life through candid images featuring husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. The collection showcases a blend of glamorous events and intimate moments, highlighting their close family bonds amidst busy schedules.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated9 Aug 2025, 02:58 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram dump consisted of all things adorable and heartfelt.
Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to a heartwarming glimpse into her family life, sharing a series of candid and joy-filled moments featuring her husband Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie, and loved ones.

Priyanka Chopra and shares adorable pictures with Malti and Nick

The photo thread, posted on social media, radiated warmth and happiness. In the first picture, Priyanka is all smiles as she poses with little Malti, capturing a tender mother-daughter moment. The second image shows Malti enjoying a playful adventure, walking through and splashing in a fountain, her joy clear to see.

The third slide took a more glamorous turn, with the family spotted at a BLACKPINK concert, soaking in the electric atmosphere of the global K-pop phenomenon’s performance.

Other pictures showcased Priyanka and Malti spending quality time with Nick Jonas as he, Joe, and Kevin Jonas prepared for their upcoming shows. The snapshots revealed a relaxed, behind-the-scenes look at family life amid the busy schedules of the Jonas Brothers.

Priyanka also took a moment to highlight her extended family. One picture featured her brother Sidharth Chopra posing with his wife and cousin Mannara Chopra, proudly showing off his collection of rakhis — a nod to the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

From Upsanan Konidela, Nick Jonas to Namrata Shirodkar and Saba Pataudi, various people commented on Priyanka's post.

Celebs react to Priyanka's post.
Reactions to Priyanka's post.
The collection of images gave fans a rare peek into the star’s personal world, blending glamorous events with intimate family bonding. From concerts and rehearsals to cultural festivities, the moments captured reflected a balance between the global superstar’s busy career and her deep connection to family traditions.

 
