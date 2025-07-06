Priyanka Chopra says she once tricked her mother-in-law into doing her laundry

Washington DC [US], July 6 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra may be known for her big achievements in film and fashion, but at home, she struggles with something very simple -- doing laundry.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 42-year-old actor said, "Laundry is a hard chore for me. I find it tough. I'll always try to get someone else to do it."

The 'Heads of State' actor recalled how her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, once ended up doing her laundry. "My mother-in-law tried to teach me once, but that was just my way of getting her to do my laundry for me!" she said with a laugh.

The Citadel actor further shared that while she's comfortable with ironing and folding clothes, the process of doing laundry is too complicated for her. "Too many buttons, too many choices, too many little things," she said.

Priyanka added that after sharing this story publicly, she plans to give her mother-in-law a quick call. "I'm going to call her right now and tell her I said this. 'Just want you to know!'"

Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, got married in 2018. Since then, she has often shared sweet family moments on social media, including pictures with their 3-year-old daughter Malti Marie and Nick's parents.

In a past interview, she revealed that Nick's family had actually watched her win Miss World in 2000. "My mother-in-law was like, 'I remember watching you when you won,'" she said during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2023.