Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has reportedly sold four luxury apartments in Mumbai's Andheri West for a total amount of ₹16.17 crore, according to documents accessed by IndexTap. All of these apartments, including a jodi flat, is located in the Oberoi Sky Gardens project, as per the documents.

Priyanka Chopra's Mumbai property While three flats are located on the 18th floor of the Lokhandwala Complex building, one is on the 19th floor. All of these were sold in March, as per documents.

The first apartment, on the 18th floor, has a built-up area of 1,075 square feet and comes with a car parking space, as per documents. Sold for ₹3.45 crore, the buyer paid a stamp duty of ₹17.26 lakh for the flat, reportedly.

The second apartment, also on the 18th floor, spans 885 square feet, as mentioned in the papers. It was reportedly sold for ₹2.85 crore while the buyer paid ₹14.25 lakh in stamp duty. Just like the previous flat, this one too comes with one car parking space.

The third apartment, located on the 19th floor, is spread across an area of 1,100 square feet, reportedly. It was sold for ₹3.52 crore with a stamp duty payment of ₹21.12 lakh, as per the papers.

The fourth unit, a jodi apartment, spread across the 18th and 19th floors, covering 1,985 square feet, was sold for ₹6.35 crore reportedly. A stamp duty of ₹31.75 lakh was paid for this transaction, claimed the documents. These flats collectively have two parking spaces, as mentioned in the documents.

Priyanka Chopra's family Last year, the Citadel actor's family rented out a bungalow in Pune’s Koregaon Park to co-living and co-working firm The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited for ₹2 lakh per month, as reported by multiple news outlets. As per the documents, the Leave and License Agreement was signed by Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, and their mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra. It also claimed that a security deposit of ₹6 lakh was paid by the company for the property.