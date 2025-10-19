Priyanka Chopra sends heartfelt wishes to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on birth of their baby boy

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have announced the birth of their son on Sunday, October 19 via a joint Instagram post, accompanied by a heartfelt note.

Their post has since been receiving a wave of congratulations from fans, friends and family. Among the many who extended their wishes, Priyanka Chopra, affectionately called 'Mimi Didi' by her cousins, also took to social media to share her warm greetings on the happy news.

"Congratulations!," the Bollywood actor and the wife of the pop singer Nick Jonas posted on her Instagram Story. She is also Parineeti Chopra's cousin.

The announcement The couple announced the birth of their baby boy on Instagram with a sweet note which read, “He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything.”

The Instagram post

They signed off the emotional message saying, “With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.”

Well wishes from celebrities As soon as the couple shared the good news, both the film industry and political fraternity extended their best wishes to the new parents in the town. "Congratulations (Red heart emojis)," actor Kriti Sanon commented.

Actor Ananya Panday also shared her greetings in the comment section by dropping a string of red heart emojis. Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actor Rohit Shetty and Bhumi Pednekkar were a few others who congratulated the couple in their post's comment section.

In August, Parineeti and Raghav announced their pregnancy with a sweet post on Instagram, featuring a cake that read, “1 1=3.” Their caption read, “Our little universe ... on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

Parineeti-Raghav's pregnancy announcement post.