Priyanka Chopra tells Kapil Sharma to ‘be ready’ as she confirms The Great Indian Kapil Show appearance

Priyanka Chopra has landed in Mumbai to shoot for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie, Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Following her return to India, the Mary Kom actress hinted that she would appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4.

Priyanka Chopra to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show During her return to India, Priyanka Chopra posted an in-flight selfie on her Instagram stories. She tagged Kapil Sharma and The Great Indian Kapil Show. “You better be ready,” Priyanka wrote, confirming her appearance in the upcoming season.

She also posted a video from a taxi, enjoying the Mumbai environment. “Mumbai meri jaan,” the 43-year-old wrote.

Priyanka Chopra on her movie career At the Bridge Summit, Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her film career. She said she initially “accepted every opportunity” because she “didn’t have the privilege to say no”.

“I was travelling constantly, and missed key family milestones because refusing work didn’t feel like an option,” said Chopra. After two decades in the industry, Chopra said she now had the agency to “decide what feels right for me”.

“I didn’t know where my strengths lay, and I wanted to try everything. But now, I say yes with intention,” she elaborated. The Quantico actress added that she now prefers to “weigh the pros and cons” before agreeing to a project.

“I think about the impact on my family, my sanity, and my long-term goals. That’s how you protect your crystal balls,” Chopra added.

About Varanasi Varanasi is an upcoming Telugu-language action-adventure film. SS Rajamouli, who thought of the movie in 2010, co-wrote the screenplay with V. Vijayendra Prasad. According to Bollywood Hungama, SS Rajamouli is making Varanasi on a budget of ₹1300 crore.

MM Keeravani composed the music for the movie, which also features production design by Mohan Bingi, cinematography by PS Vinod, editing by Bikkina Thammiraju, and visual effects by V. Srinivas Mohan. The normal and IMAX versions of Varanasi are expected to be released in 2027.

Actor Mahesh Babu will be seen in dual roles in the movie. He will play the characters Rudhra and Nandi. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been cast as Mandakini.

