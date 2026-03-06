Priyanka Chopra to present award at 98th Oscars — Check full list of presenters, nominees & more

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas will present an award at the 98th Academy Awards, the Oscars 2026, the organisers announced on Friday.

She will be joined by fellow presenters Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal and Gwyneth Paltrow, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan said in a statement.

This is not the first time Chopra has been part of the Oscars. The actor, along with husband Nick Jonas, had announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021.

Chopra was most recently seen in the film "The Bluff", co-starring Karl Urban of "The Boys" fame. Before that, she starred in "Heads of State" alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Her earlier Hollywood credits include the Amazon spy thriller series "Citadel", "The Matrix Resurrections", "Love Again" and ABC thriller series "Quantico".

She is set to feature in the second season of "Citadel" and will also appear in the comedy "Judgment Day" alongside Will Ferrell and Zac Efron.

When is Oscars 2026? The 98th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15. The award ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EST (5:30 AM IST on March 16).

Who is hosting the Oscars 2026? Comedian Conan O'Brien will host the Oscars 2026. O'Brien is returning to host for the second year.

His return to the Oscars stage was announced almost a year ago. In a statement last March, he said, “The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech.”

Where to watch the Oscars 2026 LIVE? The ceremony will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu.

Who's nominated for an Oscar this year? Best actress nominees:

Jessie Buckley for “Hamnet”

Byrne for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Renate Reinsve for “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone for “Bugonia”

Kate Hudson for “Song Sung Blue” Best actor nominees:

Timothée Chalamet for “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio for “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke for “Blue Moon”

Michael B Jordan for “Sinners”

Wagner Moura for “The Secret Agent” Supporting actor nominees:

Jacob Elordi for “Frankenstein”

Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro for “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgård for “Sentimental Value”

Delroy Lindo for “Sinners” Supporting actress nominees:

Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan for “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku for “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor for “One Battle After Another” Who is performing at the show? The show will feature live performances of the best song nominees, “Golden,” from “KPop Demon Hunters,” and “I Lied to You,” from “Sinners.”