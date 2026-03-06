Priyanka Chopra to present award at 98th Oscars — Check full list of presenters, nominees & more

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas will present an award at the 98th Academy Awards, the Oscars 2026, the organisers announced on Friday.
She will be joined by fellow presenters Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal and Gwyneth Paltrow, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan said in a statement.
This is not the first time Chopra has been part of the Oscars. The actor, along with husband Nick Jonas, had announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021.
Chopra was most recently seen in the film "The Bluff", co-starring Karl Urban of "The Boys" fame. Before that, she starred in "Heads of State" alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.
Her earlier Hollywood credits include the Amazon spy thriller series "Citadel", "The Matrix Resurrections", "Love Again" and ABC thriller series "Quantico".
She is set to feature in the second season of "Citadel" and will also appear in the comedy "Judgment Day" alongside Will Ferrell and Zac Efron.
Organisers said further talent announcements would be made in the lead-up to the ceremony.
The 98th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15. The award ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EST (5:30 AM IST on March 16).
Comedian Conan O'Brien will host the Oscars 2026. O'Brien is returning to host for the second year.
His return to the Oscars stage was announced almost a year ago. In a statement last March, he said, “The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech.”
The ceremony will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu.
Best actress nominees:
Best actor nominees:
Supporting actor nominees:
Supporting actress nominees:
The show will feature live performances of the best song nominees, “Golden,” from “KPop Demon Hunters,” and “I Lied to You,” from “Sinners.”
(With agency inputs)
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.