Priyanka Chopra turns 43: ‘Desi girl’ shares glimpse into birthday celebrations, says ‘My family is my greatest gift…’

“My family is my greatest gift,” said Priyanka Chopra as she celebrated her 43rd birthday on Friday, July 18, surrounded by her loved ones on a beach.

In an Instagram Reel, the ‘desi girl’ shared a glimpse into her birthday celebration with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and other close family and friends.

Priyanka Chopra's birthday post included a video montage of the special moments from her getaway. It features clips of Priyanka smiling in a bright yellow bikini, romantic moments with Nick, sea fun with baby Malti, and a lot more.

The global actress also wrote a heartfelt message alongside the birthday video and said, “As I prepare to go into another year around the sun. On my birthday eve, all I can be is grateful.”

Calling her family her greatest gift, Priyanka said she is immensely grateful for everything.

“I feel so protected by the universe and so grateful for all the gifts that have been provided to me,” she said.

“My family is my greatest gift and all of my incredible well wishers around the world. Thank you. So with immense gratitude I go into 43 baby!” she added.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's birthday post here:

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra says she once tricked her mother-in-law into doing her laundry

Soon after Priyanka Chopra dropped the post, friends and fans flooded the comments with love, sending birthday wishes and admiring the family moments she shared.

Preity Zinta wrote, “Happy Birthday, my darling PC... Loads of love and happiness to you guys always.”

“Happy 43 Priyanka!! You’re living out THE life for so many girls vicariously. You give them hope, possibilities & power,” said Mini Mathur.

“Happy happy birthday Priyanka Chopra may all your bday wishes come true!” Nargis Fakhri added.

Priyanka Chopra's fans also showered her with love, and wrote: “Happy birthday, Queen Priyanka. There is no one like you. We all love you forever. #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra.”

“You're so blessed and deserve it so much! Happy early birthday Priyanka Chopra,” added another.

“So sweet moment, happy birthday, best wishes,” said another fan.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra reveals mandatory Sunday snuggle tradition with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti

What's on for Priyanka on the work front? On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Heads of State, an Amazon Prime Video action comedy in which she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset in the film, which follows global leaders trying to stop a major conspiracy.

Next, Priyanka will be seen in The Bluff, where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She also has Season 2 of her international web series Citadel lined up.