‘Racist, offensive, sad’: Priyanka Chopra's name misspelled at Bvlgari event, triggers fan fury

Actor Priyanka Chopra dropped several glimpses from her recent Bvlgari event in Sicily, Italy. She was joined by several celebrities as they enjoyed their work trip. On Tuesday, she treated her fans with pictures and videos featuring her gorgeous outfits, mesmerising views, Italian food and Bvlgari show.

Priyanka Chopra's Bvlgari event Her post features the actor having a great time at work. She shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of her Christian Dior beaded dress, which she accessorised with Bvlgari jewels for the event.

She shared a glimpse of the main event, followed by a look at the formal sit-down dinner they had at the event. However, her placard at the dining table had her name misspelt. It read, 'Pryianka Chopra Jonas’.

This was followed by a photo of champagne by the pool, a delicious-looking plate of pasta, and the beautiful view with a good read, which Priyanka enjoyed during the trip.

In the caption, she wrote, “A night in Sicily.”

See post here:

Fans react to misspelled name of Priyanka Chopra Soon after she shared the post, many praised her. A fan wrote in the comments, “The Bulgari Goddess.” Another called her “Classy mama”. One more commented, “Always stunning always on point.”

However, a section of fans also pointed out that Priyanka's name was misspelt. Calling out the brand, a user commented, "I find it racist and offensive when people cannot be bothered to check the spelling of an individual’s name. It’s just sad and I’ve experienced it countless times.”

Another user pointed out: “There's a spelling mistake @priyankachopra they've spelled your name incorrect @bvlgari.” “@bvlgari you could have spelled her name correctly at least,” yet another fan tagged the brand and urged them to rectify.

Priyanka meets Lisa Besides Priyanka, the event was also attended by Liu Yifei and BLACKPINK member Lisa. Previously, pictures of Priyanka with Yifei and Lisa surfaced online.

Priyanka will be next seen in Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena. She will essay the role of a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. In India, she will be starring in RRR fame director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film. The film will also have Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, marking the first collaboration between Priyanka and the two South superstars.

She also has the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Citadel. It will be released in spring 2026, as per multiple reports.