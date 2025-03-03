Priyanka Chopra’s short film ‘Anuja’ loses Oscar 2025 to ’I’m Not a Robot’ - All to about the Indian movie set in Delhi

Priyanka Chopra's short film, set in New Delhi, could not claim the coveted Oscar 2025 award in the Live Action Short Category. Adam J Graves directorial film ‘Anuja’ found a spot in the nomination list but could not take home the prestigious title which was awarded to Dutch-language film 'I'm Not a Robot'.

Two-time Oscar winner Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra were the executive producers of the short film Anuja. This heartfelt story of resilience, love, and opportunity amidst hardship was produced by Mindy Kaling. Anuja star cast includes Ananya Shanbhag, Sajda Pathan, and Nagesh Bhosle.

Other close contenders in Oscar nomination were ‘A Lien,' ‘The Last Ranger' and ‘The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent.’ The narrative of Priyanka Chopra's short film follows a nine-year-old girl named Anuja, who works with her older sister, Palak, in a back-alley garment factory.

This marked Guneet Monga's third nomination at the Oscars. Her earlier projects which won Oscars were 'The Elephant Whisperers' and ‘Period: End of Sentence’.

Describing the short film, the 42-year-old actress had said, “This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present," reported ANI.

The short film received tremendous acclaim at several prestigious festivals, including the HollyShorts Film Festival, New York Shorts International Film Festival, and Montclair Film Festival.

Anuja OTT release Earlier this month on February 5, Anuja debuted on the digital screen. The short film was released on OTT platform Netflix.