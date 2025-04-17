Priyanka Deshpande’s net worth: Here’s how much the Bigg Boss star who tied the knot with DJ Vasi earns

Priyanka Deshpande, who recently made headlines with her second marriage to DJ Vasi, continues to be one of the most successful and popular television personalities in the South. Besides hosting, she went on to star in shows like Bigg Boss and Cooku with Comali season 5. Over the years, she has not only earned fame but a fortune as one of the highest-paid South Indian television presenters.

Priyanka Deshpande's net worth Wondering about her net Worth? Here's how much Priyanka Deshpande brings home.

As per a report of Filmibeat, Priyanka Deshpande's net worth is somewhere around $1.2 million to $1.6 million or ₹10-13 crore approximately.

Priyanka Deshpande's earnings Priyanka Deshpande's primary source of income is said to be her television shows and movies. She is reportedly earning around $289.3K or ₹2 crore.

She has been a part of several TV shows, including Super Singer, Start Music, The Wall, and even Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss.

Reportedly, she was paid Rs. 18,000 for each episode in Cooku with Comali Season 5. She was the winner of the show and received ₹5 lakh cash prize.

Besides this, Priyanka also enjoys popularity on social media with over 3.4 million followers alone on Instagram. She also has a YouTube channel with 1.54 million subscribers.

Priyanka Deshpande's achievements Priyanka has worked with Sun TV, Chutti TV, Zee Tamil, Sun Music, and Star Vijay. She starred in short films like Raani Aattam (2015) and Unnodu Vaazhnthaal Varamallava (2016).

She has received several accolades including Best Female Anchor at the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards (2016), multiple Vijay Television Awards (2017, 2021), the Kalatta Nadchathiram TV-Pilim Award (2018), Blaksheep Digital Award (2021), and recognitions from Radio City Women’s Awards and She Beauty Awards in 2022.

Priyanka Deshpande's second wedding Priyanka Deshpande posted a series of pictures from her wedding on Wednesday. In the caption, she wrote, "16.04.2025 Life update: Going to be chasing sunsets with this one.” Her wedding was attended by family members and close friends only. Reportedly it took place in Chennai.

She married popular DJ and entrepreneur, Vasi Sachi. Vasi is the founder of the event management firm, Clique 187, and is a well-known DJ.