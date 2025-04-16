Vijay TV fame Priyanka Deshpande ties the knot for second time; see pics

Television presenter and actor Priyanka Deshpande took to her Instagram account and announced her marriage. Giving love a second chance, she tied the knot in a private ceremony, attended by close friends and family members only. According to a report of Filmibeat, her second husband's name is Wasi.

Priyanka Deshpande's second marriage Priyanka Deshpande dropped a series of pictures from her private wedding. She wrote, “16.04.2025 Life update: Going to be chasing sunsets with this one.”

For the special day, Priyanka and her husband opted for traditional looks. They happily posed together while being surrounded by their loved ones, including Priyanka's mother and brother in the pictures. In a picture, her husband was seen tying the thaali (sacred thread) around Priyanka's neck while she looked at him emotionally.

Who is Priyanka Deshpande's new husband? Many videos and photos from their hush-hush wedding have now gone viral on social media. Reportedly, it took place in Chennai.

However, no information about Priyanka's husband Wasi has been disclosed.

Priyanka Deshpande and ex-husband Praveen Priyanka was previously married to Praveen Kumar. Priyanka and Praveen were married since 2016. Rumours about their divorce surfaced in 2022 after Praveen was spotted visibly missing at Priyanka's events. They were also not seen together in pictures shared by her on Instagram. Reportedly, she had dismissed the rumours and called them ‘baseless.’

Meet Priyanka Deshpande Priyanka Deshpande is among the highest-paid South Indian television presenters, working with Zee Tamil, Sun TV, Chutti TV, Sun Music, and Star Vijay. She is best known for hosting television shows like Oo Solriya Oo Oohm Solriya, Super Singer Junior, Super Singer, The Wall, Start Music, OlliBelly, Suriya Vanakkam, Isai Unplugged, Azhagiya Penne, Glimpse, Jodi Number One, and Kings of Comedy Juniors.

She also starred in films like Raani Aattam (2015) and Unnodu Vaazhnthaal Varamallava (2016).