Producer Lynette Howell Taylor elected as new President of Academy Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Washington, DC [US], August 1 (ANI): Producer Lynette Howell Taylor has been named the new president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) by the organisation's Board of Governors, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Taylor replaces Janet Yang, who has served as the Academy's president since 2021.

With this, Howell Taylor becomes the fifth woman behind Yang (2021-2025), Fay Kanin (1979-1983), Cheryl Boone Isaacs (2013-2017) and Bette Davis (Davis resigned after two months in 1941) to hold the position.

Howell Taylor is beginning her first term as president during her second term as a governor representing the Producers Branch, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Howell Taylor has previously served for three years as vice president and chair of the Awards Committee. Lesley Barber and Howard A. Rodman were re-elected as officers. It will be the first officer stint for Jennifer Fox, Simon Kilmurry and Lou Diamond Phillips.

After naming Howell Taylor as the President of AMPAS, Academy CEO Bill Kramer expressed his belief in the new board officers and shared his excitement to work with the new President.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer said, "Lynette has been a vital part of the Academy Board of Governors for many years, most recently revitalising our awards work as chair of the board's Awards Committee. I so look forward to working with her as our new Academy President, as well as with these incredibly dedicated and strategic board officers. This is an exceptional group of Academy members who will advance the Academy's mission, support our membership around the world, ensure our long-term financial stability, and celebrate the achievements of the global filmmaking community," as quoted by Variety.

Howell Taylor's credits include 'A Star is Born,' 'The Accountant 2,' 'The Accountant, ' and 'Blue Valentine.' She is also behind the upcoming feature 'Roofman', which stars Channing Tatum in the lead role.

As per the Academy's bylaws, Academy board members may serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional three-year terms for a lifetime maximum of 12 years, reported Variety.