Filmmakers bet on AI as Bollywood struggles. Will it pay off?
Prasannata Patwa , Soumya Gupta 7 min read 01 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
A waning content pipeline, big-budget failures, and dwindling theatre footfalls have been hurting the cinema business since the pandemic. Can generative AI pull it out of the slump, or make the problem worse?
Mumbai: On a surprise rainy November evening, Mumbai’s Royal Opera House teemed with twenty-somethings grabbing snacks, dodging a drenched Rolls-Royce, and posing with a humanoid robot strutting along the red carpet.
