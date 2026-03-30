Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection Day 4: Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi stays steady in India, crosses $300 mil globally

The Ryan Gosling-led science fiction drama Project Hail Mary is maintaining a strong grip on the global box office, even as its performance in India remains moderate in comparison to its worldwide surge.
According to early estimates from Sacnilk (3:30 pm), the film earned ₹4.75 crore on Day 4 across 1,634 shows in India. This takes its total India net collection to ₹14.50 crore, with a gross of ₹17.38 crore so far.
While these numbers are steady, they reflect a slower pace in the domestic market when compared with the film’s international dominance.
Globally, however, the film has emerged as a major success story. The space odyssey has grossed approximately $300.8 million worldwide, adding $54.1 million from 86 markets over the latest weekend. The figure places it comfortably ahead of earlier benchmarks, including the $276 million lifetime gross of Creed III, previously one of Amazon MGM’s top earners.
The film’s sustained momentum has been driven by strong performances in key international territories. The United Kingdom contributed $6.3 million over the weekend, while China brought in $7.7 million. Other notable markets include Australia ($3.8 million), South Korea ($3.3 million), and Germany ($3.4 million), indicating a broad global appeal.
Industry analysts note that Project Hail Mary is benefiting from positive word-of-mouth and strong occupancy in premium formats such as IMAX. In India too, the film has seen higher traction in metropolitan centres, particularly in premium screens, where audience interest has remained consistent.
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film is based on Andy Weir’s bestselling 2021 novel. It follows Ryland Grace, a school teacher who wakes up aboard an interstellar spacecraft with no memory, only to realise he is humanity’s last hope. The film also stars Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce.
Released globally on March 20, 2026, the film opened to strong numbers, registering one of the biggest debuts of the year with over $140 million in its opening weekend. Since then, it has held steady, with only a modest drop in its second weekend—an indicator of sustained audience interest.
Critically, the film has been well received, with praise directed at its emotional depth, visual scale, and Gosling’s performance. Its success is particularly notable as it is an original, non-franchise science fiction film—an increasingly rare feat in a market dominated by sequels and established intellectual property.
With a reported production budget of $200 million, Project Hail Mary has already crossed a significant milestone and is on track to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2026. While its India run is still building, its global trajectory suggests a long and profitable theatrical journey ahead.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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