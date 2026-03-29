Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection: Ryan Gosling film beats Scream 7, crosses $300 million worldwide

Project Hail Mary continues to dominate the global box office, maintaining its position as one of the year’s biggest theatrical successes.

Project Hail Mary Worldwide Box Office Collection The sci-fi drama, backed by Amazon MGM Studios, has shown remarkable stability in its second weekend, reinforcing its status as 2026’s first major four-quadrant hit.

On its second Friday in North America, the film grossed $14.6 million, setting the stage for an estimated $53.1 million weekend haul. The figure marks a modest 34 per cent drop from its opening weekend, a sign of strong audience retention and positive word-of-mouth. Industry analysts often view such holds as indicators of long-term box office success.

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After two weekends in theatres, Project Hail Mary is projected to reach $162.9 million in domestic earnings. The performance places it well ahead of most early-year releases and positions it as a potential contender for one of the highest-grossing films of 2026.

The film had already made a significant impact with its opening weekend, earning $140.9 million globally. This included $80.5 million from North America and $60.4 million from international markets, making it the biggest debut of the year so far. It also set a new benchmark for Amazon MGM, surpassing the opening figures of Creed III, which had previously been the studio’s top performer.

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Internationally, the film has continued to expand its footprint, benefiting from strong interest in large-scale science fiction narratives. Key markets in Europe and Asia have contributed steadily to its overall gross, with audiences responding to its blend of emotional storytelling and high-concept science.

More about the film Based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir, the film follows a lone astronaut tasked with saving humanity from an extinction-level threat. The adaptation has drawn comparisons to earlier successful space dramas, particularly The Martian, another Weir property that translated scientific themes into mainstream appeal.

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Critics have largely responded positively, praising the film’s balance of spectacle and character-driven narrative. The lead performance has also been singled out as a key factor in drawing audiences across demographics, contributing to its “four-quadrant” appeal — a term used in the industry to describe films that attract viewers of all ages and genders.

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The film’s success also reflects a broader recovery in theatrical attendance, particularly for event-driven cinema. Studios have increasingly relied on high-budget, concept-driven productions to bring audiences back to cinemas, and Project Hail Mary appears to be benefiting from that trend.

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With minimal competition in the immediate release window, the film is expected to maintain strong box office momentum in the coming weeks. If current trends continue, it could surpass major financial milestones and further cement its place as one of the defining releases of the year.

As the global box office landscape evolves, Project Hail Mary stands out not only for its commercial performance but also for reaffirming the viability of ambitious science fiction films in the post-pandemic era.