Project Hail Mary box office collection: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller starrer opens to $80.5M, beats Scream 7

Project Hail Mary has opened strongly at the box office, giving Amazon MGM Studios a significant theatrical success with its biggest debut to date.
The science fiction film, starring Ryan Gosling, collected an impressive $80.5 million in its opening weekend. The result not only exceeded expectations but also marked a record-breaking moment for the studio. It surpasses the previous high set by Creed III, which debuted with $58 million in 2023.
The film has also delivered the biggest opening of the year so far, overtaking Scream 7, which had earned $63 million during its debut in February. Going into the weekend, industry projections had estimated that “Project Hail Mary” would bring in around $65 million at the domestic box office.
However, strong reviews and positive word-of-mouth appear to have driven higher audience turnout, pushing the final figure well beyond initial forecasts.
Project Hail Mary centres on a lone astronaut who wakes up aboard a spacecraft with no memory of how he arrived there. As he begins to recover fragments of his past, he realises he is on a crucial mission to save Earth from a looming extinction-level threat.
The story follows his efforts to piece together what happened, while using his scientific knowledge and limited resources to complete the mission. Along the way, he faces isolation, uncertainty and unexpected challenges that test both his intelligence and resilience.
The film’s performance is being seen as an important moment for Amazon MGM Studios, which has been working to strengthen its presence in cinemas alongside its streaming strategy. A strong theatrical opening of this scale highlights the continued appeal of big-budget, high-concept films, particularly when supported by a well-known lead actor and positive audience response.
Industry observers note that audience interest was likely boosted by favourable early reviews, which helped build momentum ahead of release. Positive word-of-mouth also appears to have played a key role, encouraging more viewers to watch the film over its opening weekend. This combination has allowed Project Hail Mary to stand out in a competitive market and draw in a wide audience.
The film’s success may also reflect growing confidence in theatrical releases, as studios look to balance cinema runs with digital platforms. For Amazon MGM, the result provides a clear indication that large-scale productions can still perform strongly at the box office when backed by the right mix of marketing, timing and audience engagement.
Project Hail Mary arrives in theatres on 26 Marh, 2026.