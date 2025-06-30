Project Hail Mary trailer OUT: Fans applaud Ryan Gosling, Sandra Huller's upcoming film, say 'this looks perfect'

The long-anticipated trailer for ‘Project Hail Mary’ has finally been unveiled, offering a first glimpse into the epic sci-fi adventure starring Ryan Gosling and Sandra Hüller. The film follows the story of a former science teacher who is thrust into space in a desperate bid to save humanity from extinction.

Running for two minutes and 58 seconds, the trailer introduces us to government official Eva Stratt (Sandra Huller) as she seeks out schoolteacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), who also holds a doctorate in Molecular Biology, persuading him to embark on a space mission critical to Earth's survival. Initially reluctant and overwhelmed—at one point quipping, “I put the ‘not’ in astronaut”—Grace ultimately accepts the mission.

The narrative takes a sharp turn when Grace awakens aboard a spacecraft with no memory of who he is or why he is there. Piece by piece, he uncovers the truth: he is the sole survivor of a crew sent to the Tau Ceti solar system in search of a solution to an existential crisis facing Earth. As he fights to recall his purpose, Grace must rely on his scientific expertise, human resilience, and one mysterious companion to complete the mission.

Watch the trailer here:

Fan and Online Reactions The trailer has been met with widespread enthusiasm online, with fans eager to see the adaptation of Andy Weir’s best-selling novel brought to life.

One viewer shared, “For a while I was worried about how this would turn out. I'm no longer worried, now I’m just excited (sic).” Another praised the creative team and cast, writing, “This looks perfect!!!!! Lord & Miller and their cast and crew seemed to have COOKED! March 2026 can't come soon enough (sic)!”

A third fan reflected on their experience with the book and excitement for the film: “This is one of the funniest books I’ve ever read. I picked it up at an airport bookstore and couldn’t put it down until I finished—it had me hooked the entire way through. I’m so glad the movie kept that same sharp comedic tone, and Ryan Gosling is absolutely perfect in the lead role. I couldn’t have asked for a better adaptation (sic).”

Internet's reaction after the release of 'Project Hail Mary' trailer.

About ‘Project Hail Mary’ ‘Project Hail Mary’ is an upcoming American science fiction epic based on the novel by ‘The Martian’ author Andy Weir. The film is directed and produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller—marking their first directorial feature since ‘22 Jump Street’ (2014)—with a screenplay by Drew Goddard, who also adapted ‘The Martian’ in 2015.

