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Project Hail Mary ‘won’t be streaming anytime soon’, extends theatrical run amid strong box office performance

Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, will not arrive on streaming platforms anytime soon as its theatrical run is extended. The studio is keeping the film in cinemas longer following strong audience response.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published20 Apr 2026, 02:24 AM IST
Ryan Gosling in a still from Project Hail Mary.
Ryan Gosling in a still from Project Hail Mary.
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A major studio release is set to remain exclusively in cinemas for longer than expected.

Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, will not be released on streaming platforms in the near future, as the studio has decided to extend its theatrical run.

Project Hail Mary ‘won’t be streaming anytime soon', makers extend its theatrical run

The move comes after the film recorded strong audience turnout and steady box office performance in its initial weeks.

According to statements from the filmmakers, the decision was made to prioritise the cinema experience. Co-director Christopher Miller confirmed that the film “won’t be streaming anytime soon”, signalling a deliberate delay in its digital release. This approach allows the film to continue its run on the big screen without shifting focus to online platforms.

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The film, based on the novel by Andy Weir, tells the story of a lone astronaut on a mission to save Earth. Its scale, visual effects, and narrative structure have been cited as key reasons for keeping it in theatres for a longer period. Studios often extend theatrical runs when films perform consistently and continue to draw audiences.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan, Ryan Gosling talk Project Hail Mary| Watch

Industry reports indicate that Project Hail Mary has maintained stable ticket sales, prompting the studio to delay its transition to streaming services. In recent years, many films have followed shorter theatrical windows before moving online.

More about the film

The film stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist who awakens alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he arrived there, only to discover he's on a desperate mission to save humanity from extinction.

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Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, known for their work on "The Lego Movie" and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, the film has become a major commercial success. As of 17th April 2026, the film has grossed $269 million in the United States and Canada, and $269 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $538 million.

Also Read | Project Hail Mary BO collection: Ryan Gosling film earns $80.5M

The film has been particularly well-received in Japan, becoming the highest-grossing foreign film of 2026 in terms of box office revenue attendance on its first day of release. The film received highly positive reviews from critics, with BBC's Nicholas Barber praising it as touching, inspiring, and surprisingly fun whilst highlighting Lord and Miller's ability to make a complicated narrative fast-paced and cheerful.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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