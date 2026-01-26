Prosenjit Chatterjee dedicates Padma Shri to ‘his friend’: Check Bengali actors who received Padma awards in the past

Veteran Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has been awarded Padma Shri. The honour marks a major national milestone in his celebrated career, spanning more than 40 years. The news reached him while he was watching his latest Bengali film at a Kolkata cinema.

“First of all, I want to dedicate this to my mother. Everything I have achieved in my life, every struggle I have fought through, has been possible because of her strength,” Prosenjit Chatterjee told PTI.

"Then, there is my friend, who is no longer with us. I believe that the second journey I began in my life, as an actor, had its roots in him. He was the one who saw a hidden actor inside me and encouraged me to take that step,” the 63-year-old actor said while speaking about Rituparno Ghosh.

Prosenjit, who had been a people’s star all his life, started the ‘second innings’ of his acting career in Ghosh’s films, with critically-acclaimed movies like Utsab, Chokher Bali and Dosar. The National Award-winning maverick director passed away in 2013.

Advertisement

Also Read | R Madhavan on receiving Padma Shri: Its not just an award but responsibility

“I miss him deeply today. He was not just a friend but also a guru to us. If he were alive today, I would probably be giving this interview sitting at his home,” the son of veteran Bollywood actor Biswajit said.

Bengali actors winning Padma awards Prosenjit Chatterjee is not the first Bengali actor to win a Padma award. Bengali actors who have won Padma Bhushan include Soumitra Chatterjee (2004), Victor Banerjee (2022) and Mithun Chakraborty (2024).

Sharmila Tagore won the Padma Bhushan in 2013. After her debut in Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar, she went on to become one of the legends of Indian cinema.

Padma Shri awardees include Kanan Devi, often called the ‘first lady of Bengali cinema’. She received the honour in 1968.

Advertisement

Also Read | Data analysis: Padma awards offer a window into modern India

Before that, Devika Rani received it in 1958. However, despite being a Bengali, she never worked in Bengali films. She was known for his Hindi and English movies. She is widely known for featuring in the first kiss in Bollywood. It was her debut film, Karma, in 1933.

Devika Rani’s famous on-screen partner, Ashok Kumar, received the Padma Shri in 1962. He was known as Dadamoni.

Celebrated actors Sombhu Mitra and Tripti Mitra received Padma Shri in 1966 and 1962, respectively. The real-life couple was mainly known for their contribution to Indian theatre.

Actor-director Aparna Sen received the Padma Shri in 1987. She won the National Award for directorial debut, 36 Chowringhee Lane. She won it again for her next, Paroma. She continued to win the National Award for his next films: Yugant, Paromitar Ek Din, Mr and Mrs Iyer and 15 Park Avenue.

Advertisement

In 1992, Jaya Bachchan was honoured with Padma Shri. She was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra gets Padma Vibhushan

Legendary actor Utpal Dutt won the Padma Shri in 1992. He worked extensively in both Hindi and Bengali films. Bengali actress Supriya Devi, who famously worked with Dharmendra in Aap Ki Parchhaiyan, received the Padma Shri in 2014. In the same year, veteran Bengali actress Sabitri Chatterjee received the same.

In 2003, Rakhee Gulzar received the Padma Shri. The Bengali actress, though known more for her Hindi films, won the National Award for Rituparno Ghosh’s Shubho Mahurat.

Mamata Shankar was honoured in 2025. She was a common choice for iconic directors such as Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Buddhadeb Dasgupta and Gautam Ghosh.

Advertisement