Protesters disrupt the soft opening of a new museum in Nigeria that was to house returned artifacts

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Protesters in Nigeria disrupted the soft launch of a new, state-backed museum in the country’s south ahead of its scheduled opening this week, saying it was a violation of Benin City's cultural heritage, which falls under the authority of its traditional ruler.

Videos circulating online show more than a dozen young people on Sunday evening rushing the grounds of the multi-million dollar Museum of West African Arts in Benin City, the seat of a famous pre-colonial empire.

They chanted in support of Oba of Benin, the city's traditional ruler. Guests, including foreigners, were whisked away from the event. No one was reported hurt.

The museum, which is to officially open on Tuesday, was meant to house some of the ancient Benin Bronzes — artifacts that were looted from Nigeria in the late 19th century by British soldiers and scattered across the world.

Some have been returned to Nigeria over the past years as museums world over move to address ownership concerns. After disputes with the Oba, plans to display the returned bronzes at the museum were shelved.

After Sunday's commotion, the museum suspended further activities and asked visitors to postpone plans to visit the museum until the situation is clarified. It was not immediately clear if the opening on Tuesday was to go ahead or not.

The museum did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

A statement from the museum said the former state government, under whose patronage it was established, has “no interest financial or otherwise” in the museum. Nigeria's federal government said it was monitoring the situation in Benin City with “deep concern.”

The museum is privately owned by MOWAA trust, a non-profit established in 2020 that receives funds from the state government, British museum, German museum, and grants from elsewhere

According to a 2023 law signed by Nigeria's then-President Muhammadu Buhari, the Oba is the custodian of the museum's artefacts. The current Oba is Ewuare II, who assumed the role in 2016.