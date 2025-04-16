Protests erupt against Sunny Deol’s Jaat in Punjab; Christian community demands ban over church scene

Actor Sunny Deol's film Jaat has landed in a controversy over its scene featuring Randeep Hooda inside a church. The Christian community has raised objections to the controversial church scene via protests in Punjab. The protestors, calling for a ban on the film, have issued an ultimatum, urging swift action in the matter.

Jaat controversy In the controversial scene from Jaat, Randeep Hooda who plays the antagonist, Ranatunga, is seen standing in front of the altar in a church. He stood beneath the cross, stretching his arms in a pose to visually resemble the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Randeep is surrounded by scared worshippers from the village, praying under his gaze. The scene hints at the distorted power dynamic, portraying Ranatunga as not just as a ruler, but as a self-proclaimed God in the fictional town of Chirala. It is followed by glass shattering, blood staining the scene as acts of intimidation unfold within the religious space.

To many, the scene feels deliberate and layered with symbolic meaning.

Punjabi Christian community demands ban on Jaat The scene has led many in the Punjabi-Christian community to condemn the intention of the film. Calling it disrespectful and offensive for the scene inside a church, protestors believe that it sends the wrong message by combining violence with religious symbolism, mocking and hurting their religious sentiments.

A video from the protest has surfaced online. It features protestors chanting “Randeep Hooda murdabad.”

Reportedly, the community had planned protests outside theatres screening Jaat, but police intervention prevented their on-ground demonstrations from taking place.

However, the community leaders have submitted a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner, demanding a ban on the Sunny Deol-starrer, legal consequences for the cast and crew for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments and a 48-hour ultimatum to take action before they resume public protests.

Jaat Jaat is directed and written by Gopichand Malineni. It stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Regina Cassandra alongside Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj.

The film released on 10 April. Since then, the film has earned ₹55.2 crore at the box office, as per the latest update on Sacnilk.