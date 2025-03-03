‘Proud child of immigrant parents’: Zoe Saldana becomes 1st American of Dominican origin to get an Oscar

“With dreams and dignity and hard-working hands,” Zoe Saldana, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Emilia Perez, said she was the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award.

Zoe, who is best known for her work in science fiction films like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, won for her portrayal of an attorney who helps the lead character change their identity.

In an emotional acceptance speech in which she broke into tears several times, Zoe Saldana said she was a proud child of immigrant parents and dedicated the award to her grandmother.

The 46-year-old actress got emotional while talking about her family at the Oscar night, and said, “My grandmother came to this country in 1961 -- I am a proud child of immigrant parents.”

“The fact that I'm getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish -- my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted, this is for my grandmother,” she added.

Hoping that there will be many more of Dominican origin to receive an Academy Award, Zoe said, “With dreams and dignity and hard-working hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope.”

Zoe also thanked the Academy for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita, her Emilia Perez character, and talking about powerful women.

“Jacques (director Jacques Audiard), you are a beloved character in my life. Thank you for taking an interest; thank you for being so curious about these women to tell this story,” she said.

“To my cast and my crew of Emilia Perez, I'm sharing this award with you,” she added.

