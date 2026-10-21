Proud moment for BLACKPINK’s Jennie: Dracula returns to Billboard Top 5 after surpassing BTS’ Butter

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has another achievement to celebrate as “Dracula” returns to Billboard’s top five. Her collaboration with Australian act Tame Impala climbed to No. 5 on the Hot 100.

The song rose one place, matching its highest position on the American singles chart. Billboard announced the latest rankings on Tuesday, according to the Korea Times’ report on 21 October.

The return follows a record run inside the chart’s top 10. An earlier update placed “Dracula” at No. 6 for a second straight week. That ranking extended its top 10 stay to 16 weeks. It became the longest top 10 run for any song involving a K-pop artist.

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The track overtook BTS’ “Butter”, which had spent 15 weeks inside the top 10. Jennie’s collaboration therefore moved past a record previously held by the K-pop supergroup.

Its latest climb brings the song back to its peak chart position. The achievement adds another milestone to Jennie’s work beyond BLACKPINK.

Separately, fan account JENNIE Charts reported another achievement on Spotify Global. On 17 October, it said “Dracula” had spent 245 days on the chart, surpassing “3D” at 244 days. The song has already had 500 million streams on Spotify.

“3D” is a collaboration between Jung Kook and Jack Harlow. The account ranked “Dracula” 19th among the longest-running songs by K-pop acts.

“Dracula” first arrived as a Tame Impala solo track in October last year. A remix featuring Jennie followed in February, giving the song renewed attention. It spread widely through short video platforms before rising through the rankings. The collaboration eventually reached No. 5, a position it has now matched again.

K-pop on Billboard 200 Several K-pop acts also appeared on the latest Billboard 200 albums chart. Stray Kids led them with “This & That” at No. 35. The soundtrack for Netflix’s animated hit “KPop Demon Hunters” stood at No. 37.

Katseye’s “Wild” followed closely at No. 38. These rankings reflect the latest update rather than the earlier September chart positions.

BTS’ fifth full album, “Arirang”, took No. 41 on the latest albums chart. It completed its 30th consecutive week on the Billboard 200. Enhypen’s “The Sin: Bliss” remained unchanged at No. 122. Katseye also secured No. 176 with “Beautiful Chaos”, adding another album to its latest presence.