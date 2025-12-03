‘Proud of how they are walking forward…’: Raj Nidimoru's sister shares heartfelt post on his wedding; Samantha reacts

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru's sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, shared a heartfelt post for her brother and his newlywed wife, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 1.

“While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today…soaked, shivering, during the pradoṣha time, I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears. Not tears of pain… but tears of gratitude,” Sheetal said in her lengthy Instagram post.

As this wedding marks a second for both, Raj Nidimoru's sister said, “Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of ‘gentle alignment’ in Raj and Samantha’s journey.”

She said that the Nidimoru family feels proud of the couple and stands by them “fully, joyfully, and without hesitation”.

“As a family we feel so proud of how they are walking forward… with calm dignity, honesty, and a steadiness that only comes when two hearts choose the same path with intention,” Sheetal wrote.

She added, “And as a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation, blessing them and supporting them in every way.”

Raj and Samantha got married at the Isha Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore, a venue with a close link to Samantha’s life. The Isha Foundation is a non-profit organisation founded by Sadhguru.

“Doing these Isha rituals together as a family on such a sacred day felt like life aligning itself in the most beautiful way. It reminded me that some relationships don’t just happen… they arrive with peace,” Sheeta said in her post.

She also prayed that, like the couple, everyone finds “love that feels peaceful”.

“As I light the sesame oil lamps my heart prayed for only one thing: May everyone find a love that feels this peaceful, this steady, and this right,” she wrote.

Samantha immediately responded to her sister-in-law's post with a “Love you” comment.

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was earlier married to Shhyamali De.