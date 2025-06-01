PSG fans pay humble tribute to Luis Enrique, his daughter during UEFA Champions League final

Munich [Germany], June 1 (ANI): The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were on cloud nine after their favourite team clinched a handsome win in the UEFA Champions League final, crushing Inter Milan 5-0 on Saturday night (local time). The win was followed by a special tribute by the fans for the daughter of Luis Enrique (PSG manager), who died from Bone cancer in 2019.

Advertisement

Right after the full-time whistle at the Allianz Arena, the PSG fans unfurled a tifo that showed a hand-painted image of Enrique alongside his daughter Xana.

The fans were also seen wearing shirts featuring Enrique and his daughter, while the former planted a Barcelona flag on the ground. In the handmade tifo, the manager was seen planting a PSG flag on the ground with his daughter Xana by his side.

Meanwhile, the stadium was full of loud chants and victory cheers from PSG fans as their team landed a dominating win over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League 2025.

The Luis Enrique-managed side registered wins over giants Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal on the route to the final and never felt the pressure of playing with three-time champions, who ousted FC Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate to secure their spot in the final.

Advertisement

The French giants were dominant right from the start and took the lead with Achraf Hakimi putting the ball in the net in the 12th minute.

Eight minutes later, the lead was doubled as Desire Doue beat a helpless Yann Sommer to make it 2-0.

The scoreline went undisturbed for the rest of the first half. Though Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could not score in two of his opportunities, Desire managed to get a brace, as a no-look flick from Ousmane Dembele reached Vitinha, who gave the ball to Desire, who put it in the bottom corner of the goal in the 63rd minute.

Kvaratskhelia finally got it right, putting in the fourth goal past a tired Inter Milan defence in the 73rd minute, while Senny Mayulu delivered the fifth and final blow in the 86th minute.

Advertisement