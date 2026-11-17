Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Bringing together India's diverse cultural traditions through an unconventional artistic medium, 36 artists from across the country collaborated to create an elaborate display of 455 edible artworks representing the cultural heritage of all 28 states and eight Union Territories.

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The exhibition, held in Pune, featured 75 cakes depicting India's regional festivals, traditions, architecture, mythology, textiles and art forms, alongside 380 hand-piped royal icing cookies showcasing the country's diverse handloom traditions and jewellery.

Speaking about the initiative, Royal Icing and Heritage Artist Prachi Dhabal Deb described the collaboration as a historic achievement, highlighting how artists came together under one roof to celebrate India's cultural diversity through edible art.

"It is an amazing experience to stand here with 36 amazing artists. We have achieved something historic,first of a kind in our industry and first of a kind something like this has happened in India, wherein 36 people have collaborated and come together under one roof to celebrate India, to celebrate the diversity and cultural beauty of India through an edible lens. So every artist is representing a state or a union territory from India," she said.

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Highlighting some of the prominent creations displayed at the exhibition, Deb said, "We have a nine-foot-tall beautiful creation of Samudra Manthan. We have a beautiful Kathakali."

She also spoke about the royal icing cookies that formed a significant part of the exhibition, showcasing India's traditional textiles and jewellery.

"Then we also have 380 cookies that I have made representing the edible canvas of all the textile handlooms and jewellery from every state and union territory," she said.

Emphasising the scale of the collaborative effort, Deb said that 36 artists worked together to create a total of 455 artworks, which entered the world record.

"So a total of 36 artists have worked together to make 455 creations, and it entered the world record," she added.

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The exhibition brought together different artistic interpretations of India's cultural identity, using cakes and royal icing cookies as an edible canvas to represent the country's traditions and regional diversity. (ANI)