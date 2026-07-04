Punjab '95 released as ‘Satluj’; Diljit Dosanjh calls it ‘a must-watch’ — Check where to watch in India

The long-delayed Diljit Dosanjh movie “Punjab '95” is finally available for viewing in India under a new title, “Satluj”, more than three years after it ran into censorship issues.

The movie, directed by Honey Trehan and based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, premiered on streaming service ZEE5 on Friday, July 3.

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What is the movie about? In the movie, Dosanjh essays the role of Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994, before disappearing in 1995.

In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for his abduction and murder and sentenced to seven years in prison. Two years later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court enhanced their sentence to life imprisonment.

The film is produced by Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey and Ronnie Screwvala, under the banners MacGuffin Pictures and RSVP. It also features Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in key roles.

According to the makers, the film explores the emotional and human cost borne by families searching for missing loved ones, while examining themes of power, accountability and resilience.

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In 2023, the movie was scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) but was removed from the line-up without any official statement from the organisers.

What were the censorship issues? Punjab '95 had run into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which had reportedly asked for an unprecedented 127 cuts. The delay in getting a clearance from the censor board forced the makers to postpone planned releases.

With its earlier title of "Punjab '95", the movie was slated for a worldwide release on 7 February 2025, without any cuts, except in India. But that release did not happen either.

‘Story of conviction, courage, and humanity….a must-watch’: Diljit Dosanjh In a statement, Diljit Dosanjh expressed gratitude to the OTT platform for releasing the movie.

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"Our film, 'Satluj', is a story of conviction, courage, and humanity, and portraying this character has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career. I'm grateful that audiences across the world can finally watch the film on Zee 5 and connect with a story that is both deeply personal and truly a must-watch for all...

"Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra ji's martyrdom and his contribution to humanity were the primary reasons I chose to be a part of this film. When I first heard the script, it moved me deeply, as it is rooted in the lived experiences, struggles, and sacrifices of real people. As an artist, opportunities to be part of such meaningful stories are rare," the actor said.

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‘Labour of love…’: Honey Trehan Honey Trehan said his intention was to make the film with honesty and sensitivity, without compromise.

"After a long wait, audiences will finally witness our labour of love and hard work. 'Satluj' is not just the story of one individual; it is a tribute to the strength of human spirit in the face of adversity.

Everyone associated with the film deeply believed in the importance of this narrative, as it draws inspiration from the life of the great martyr Jaswant Singh. I'm delighted that it is now reaching audiences on Zee 5," he said.

In a separate statement to Variety, the filmmaker said the film is available on ZEE5 in its original form without "any cuts or compromises".

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"This is the complete film," he said.