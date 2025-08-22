Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passed away early this morning at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was 65.

Jaswinder Bhalla dies in Punjab The news of Bhalla's death has sent shock waves among the fans, friends and celebs in the entertainment industry in Punjab.

According to multiple reports, Bhalla’s last rites are scheduled to be held on Saturday, with his mortal remains to be cremated at 12 pm at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali.

His cremation is expected to be attended by close friends, family, and colleagues from the industry.

Who was Jaswinder Bhalla Jaswinder Bhalla is best known for his comic timing. He has starred in several films, including Jatt and Juliet, Sardaar Ji, Carry On Jatta and more, over the years. He was popular for the role of Advocate Dhillon in the three installements of Gippy Grewal's Carry On Jatta films. The role made him a household name over the years.

Bhalla was last seen in the 2024 release Shinda Shinda No Papa.

He was widely regarded as one of the most successful comedians in the industry.

Jaswinder is survived by his wife and son, actor Pukhraj Bhalla.

Jaswinder Bhalla's death cause The cause of his death remains unknown.

Reportedly, Bhalla was brought to the Mohali hospital where he took his last breath on August 22 morning.