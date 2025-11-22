Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu, 37, dies in tragic road accident

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu died after his car collided with a canter truck in Punjab's Mansa district, police said on Saturday.

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu passes away after tragic accident Popular Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu passed away on Saturday, November 22, 2025, after a tragic road accident. He was 37. Sidhu, a resident of Khiala village near Punjab’s Mansa district, was reportedly travelling back home when the accident occurred on the Mansa–Patiala road.

According to initial reports, his car collided with a truck, leaving the vehicle completely destroyed. Harman Sidhu is said to have died on the spot due to the impact.

Reports suggest that the accident was extremely intense, leaving the singer with no chance of survival. The vehicle was mangled beyond recognition after the collision. Authorities are yet to release further details as the investigation continues.

Also Read | Odia singer Humane Sagar passes away at 34

His musical legacy Harman Sidhu had earned a strong fan base in the Punjabi music industry over nearly two decades. He rose to fame with the widely loved track ‘Paper Ya Pyar’, featuring Miss Pooja, which became a major hit in 2007 and turned him into a household name. Over the years, he delivered several successful songs including ‘Koi Chakkar Nai’, ‘Bebe Bapu’, ‘Babbar Sher’, and ‘Multan VS Russia’.

His sudden passing has left the Punjabi music fraternity and his listeners deeply shaken, with many expressing disbelief at the loss of a talent gone far too soon.

Internet mourns the loss As news of his death spread, tributes poured in across social media platforms, including X, where fans, colleagues, and admirers shared condolences.

One user wrote, “Tragic news of Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu's death in a road accident in Mansa district is a stark reminder of India's escalating road safety crisis. 😔”

Another person commented, "From stage to grave in one night. Harman Sidhu’s journey ended on a Punjab highway when his car collided with a truck. Punjab will never forget you bro (sic)."