Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda 'critical' after road accident; CM, fellow artists lead prayers

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 28 (ANI): In an unfortunate turn of events, popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has been hospitalised after a serious accident, leaving his fans, fellow musicians, and well-wishers deeply concerned.

According to a statement issued by the Fortis Hospital, Mohali, the accident took place on Saturday, September 27, when Rajvir Jawanda was brought to the hospital in an "extremely critical condition" at 1:45 pm.

He sustained severe head and spine injuries in a road accident that took place on Saturday morning. The singer was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, where he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then transferred to the Fortis Hospital.

"On arrival, he was immediately assessed by the Emergency and Neurosurgery teams. Detailed examinations and investigations were carried out, and he was placed on advanced life support at Fortis Hospital Mohali," the statement added.

The singer is said to be on ventilator support and has been kept under close monitoring.

As soon as the news came out, it prompted an outpouring of prayers and support from across the music fraternity and his followers.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to X and prayed for Rajvir Jawanda's speedy recovery.

"News has been received that famous Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has sustained serious injuries during the accident that occurred near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. His condition is reported to be quite critical. I pray to the Almighty for his speedy recovery. May he soon recover and return to his fans and family members," the CM wrote.

Fellow artists like Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, and Harrdy Sandhu also extended their support for the singer.

"Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just Heard About The Accident News," Diljit wrote on Instagram.

Guru Randhawa shared his prayers on Instagram and added, "Prayers to Waheguru Ji for the recovery of our very dear brother @rajvirjawandaofficial paji."

Singer Harrdy Sandhu shared the news on his Instagram story and sought the blessings of "Waheguru" for Rajvir.

Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk and Gippy Grewal also came forward to share their concerns.