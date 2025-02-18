Pushpa 2 movie shatters new records, beats Baahubali 2 in box office collections worldwide

Pushpa 2: The Rule has become one of the two most successful Indian movies, earning 1.871 crore worldwide. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it has surpassed Baahubali 2.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated18 Feb 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Pushpa 2 movie shatters new records, beats Baahubali 2 in box office collections worldwide(Screengrab from YouTube/ Mythri Movie Makers)

Pushpa 2: The Rule has created history by becoming one of the top two most successful Indian movies ever, claims Mythri Movie Makers - the producer of the Allu Arjun movie. In a social media post, the production company claims that the action drama has earned 1.871 crore worldwide.

“Shattering many records and creating new records, #Pushpa2TheRule stands tall as INDIAN CINEMA'S INDUSTRY HIT,” the Telugu production house wrote while sharing the social media post.

The most successful Indian movie before this was Dangal. Aamir Khan’s Bollywood movie, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, earned an astounding 2122.3 crore, driven largely by its phenomenal reception in China.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion amassed 1788.06 crore, setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema with its grand storytelling and visual spectacle. Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan secured 921.93 crore.

Secret Superstar, a sleeper hit, collected 912.75 crore, benefiting from Aamir Khan’s popularity in China. PK, another Aamir Khan-led film, earned 792 crore, combining satire with social commentary.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0, also starring Akshay Kumar, garnered 723.30 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian sci-fi films.

When last checked, Sacnilk still showed 1742.1 crore box office collection for Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2 OTT release

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released on Netflix on January 30. The OTT giant initially planned to release the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. However, a massive demand for the Hindi version apparently forced Netflix India to release it along with other languages.

The OTT release features a version with 23 extra minutes, providing a more engaging experience for viewers.

The film follows Pushpa Raj as he grows his smuggling empire while facing threats from his enemies. He faces the fierce SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. Rashmika Mandanna reprised her role as Srivalli.

First Published:18 Feb 2025, 02:53 PM IST
