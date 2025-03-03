Film director Atlee Kumar will reportedly make his next “big movie” with Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun. According to 123Telugu, the film is expected to start pre-production in April and go on floors in mid-2025.

Besides this, the buzz is also about the hefty fee Atlee has asked to direct the film with Allu.

According to the 123Telugu report, Atlee has demanded ₹100 crore for the project. However, there is no official confirmation about the film or Atlee’s fee.

After the blockbuster success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Atlee earned pan-India recognition. He then ventured into the production of Baby John, which includes Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Baby John is the Hindi remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri, directed by Atlee.

Atlee and Allu Arjun's upcoming film According to media reports, Atlee had originally intended to make the film with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, but due to budget issues, he is expected to join hands with Allu Arjun.

“Although the paperwork is still pending, the ‘Pushpa 2’ star has principally greenlighted the project and will most likely commence working on it as his immediate next. Shooting timelines and other logistical aspects are being worked out, but Atlee is looking to kick off pre-production by April-May,” PeepingMoon.com reported, citing a source close to the development.

The film will be made by Sun Pictures, a leading Tamil production house, PeepingMoon.com reported.

The “hefty fees are usually reserved for superstars such as Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, or Shah Rukh Khan, and Atlee’s demand is thus a subject of much discussion,” NewsX report cited industry sources.

“The fee quoted has left eyebrows raised in the industry, with producers wondering if they should comply with Atlee’s demands,” it added.

If the film is finalized, then the Allu Arjun-Atlee combo could turn out to be a big-ticket entertainer.