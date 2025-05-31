‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ to make Hindi TV premiere today: When and where to watch highest-grossing Allu Arjun movie

Pushpa 2 Hindi version will make a world TV premier today. Surprising Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna fans before the end of this month, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will debut in Hindi on the TV screens on May 31. Cinema enthusiasts can enjoy the high-octane action-packed sequences of Pushpa 2 from the comfort of their homes.

When and where to watch Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rule After successful box office run, Sukumar directorial movie will finally make its Hindi debut on TV screens. For those eagerly awaiting Pushp 2 Hindi version release on TV must note that the action-packed entertainer can be broadcasted on Zee Cinema on May 31 at 7:30 pm.

The movie makers of the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 in a post on X stated, “31 May ki shaam, Har ghar goonjegi ek hi awaaz, Pushparaj! Dekhiye #TVParPehliBaar 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', 31 May, shaam 7:30 baje, sirf #ZeeCinema par.”

Released on the big screen on December 5 in 2024 and sequel to 2021 hit film ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ Allu Arjun movie made its OTT debut in January this year. The Telugu-language action- drama film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, which was released in multiple languages made its OTT debut on January 30.

Adding another chapter to his legendary journey, the actor was recently awarded with Best Actor award at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards presented by the Government of Telangana to recognise excellence in Telugu cinema. Meanwhile, the director received the prestigious “BN Reddy Film Award.”

After winning National Award for Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun was honoured with Best Actor award at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for his powerhouse performance in Pushpa 2. The 43-year-old actor expressed gratitude on this achievement and stated, “I am truly honoured to receive the first Best Actor award for #Pushpa2 at the #GaddarTelanganaFilmAwards 2024…All credit goes to my director Sukumar garu, my producers, and the entire Pushpa team.”

