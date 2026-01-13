‘Pushpa raj’ in Japan: Fans go gaga as Allu Arjun lands in Tokyo ahead of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ movie's release | Watch

After making waves in India, Allu Arjun starrer movie, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is all set for its grand release in Japan. Building anticipation ahead of the movie's launch, the actor landed in Japan on Tuesday.

Social media has been abuzz with the actor's arrival in Japan – with multiple clips showing excited fans eagerly waiting for Allu Arjun – carrying ‘Pushpa 2’ posters.

Allu Arjun in Tokyo The 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' star took to his Instagram to share an update with his fans that he has landed in Tokyo. Posting a photo of the city's skyline, Allu Arjun captioned it ‘Tokyo’.

Videos showed Allu Arjun arriving in style – dressed in a black jacket and white t-shirt which he paired with a pair of denim. He was accompanied by his wife Sneha Reddy and daughter Allu Arha – with the trio perfectly colour coordinated in elegant black and white outfits.

Fans go gaga As Allu Arjun landed in Tokyo – netizens across all social media platforms could not keep calm and hailed the Telugu actor.

“Japan witnesses the arrival of a phenomenon…Icon Star Allu Arjun receives an overwhelming fan welcome. The wildfire spreads as #Pushpa2TheRule roars…” one X user posted.

Allu Arjun's co-star, Rashmika Mandanna joined in on the excitement, sharing the Japanese trailer on social media, “Konnichiwa, Japan!! Aaaand the wildfire is officially going global… Pushpa lands in Japan on 16th Jan 2026. Are you ready?? Watch the full Japanese trailer here!”

Pushpa 2: The Rule movie Pushpa 2: The Rule features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles and carries forward the gritty, high-voltage saga of Pushpa Raj.

The sequel ends on a dramatic cliffhanger, with the makers announcing that the story will continue in the next instalment — aptly titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage, promising an even bigger showdown ahead.

When is Pushpa 2 releasing in Japan? Pushpa 2: The Rule movie would hit the big screens in Japan on January 16, 2025.

Pushpa 2: The Rule breaks records During its run-time in Indian theatres, Pushpa 2: The Rule, broke not one, but multiple records as per industry tracker Sacnilk. It became:

- the highest-grossing film in India

- the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide

- the Highest-grossing film in Hindi