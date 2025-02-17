Puzzle game: Can you recognise these Bollywood superstars? Only the biggest fans can solve these mysteries

Can you solve these visual puzzle games? The theme today is Bollywood while two faces are merged into one.

Puzzle Game 1 Try to identify these two Bollywood actors. Their faces have been merged here. One of them is known as the King of Romance, and the other as a martial arts prodigy. The older one has ruled the industry for decades with his charm, wit and iconic pose.

The younger one is famous for his gravity-defying stunts and effortless dance moves. He has often expressed his admiration for the older superstar.

Can you guess who these two actors are?

Can you guess who these two Bollywood actors are?

Puzzle Game Solution 1 One is Bollywood’s Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan, and the other is Tiger Shroff.

Puzzle Game 2 Two Bollywood icons, one a legendary He-Man of Indian cinema, and the other a Greek God of Bollywood. They are at the centre of this puzzle game. The older star, known for his rugged action roles and charming romantic performances, was a superstar of the ‘60s and ‘70s. He earned a reputation as one of the most handsome actors of his time.

The younger actor is famous for his dancing skills, chiselled physique and versatility. He made a stunning debut in the early 2000s and quickly became a fan favourite.

Can you guess who they are?

Can you guess who these two Bollywood actors are?

Puzzle Game Solution 2 One of them is Dharmendra while the other one is Hrithik Roshan.

Puzzle Game 3 Two Bollywood divas, one known for her timeless charm and expressive eyes, and the other for her graceful screen presence and modern appeal. They are the stars of this puzzle game.

The first actress ruled the ‘90s with her powerful performances, iconic romantic films and natural acting. Her on-screen chemistry with a certain superstar remains unforgettable.

The second actress, a rising star of the new generation, has impressed audiences with her beauty, elegance and strong performances in romantic and action films.

One is known for her infectious laughter while the other is celebrated for her dreamy screen presence. Can you guess who they are?

Can you guess who these Bollywood actresses are?

