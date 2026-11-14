PVR INOX Pictures acquires distribution rights to The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping, Godzilla Minus Zero and more

PVR INOX Pictures is betting big on global titles. The distribution arm of PVR INOX continues to expand its portfolio of international releases after the success of Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, Backrooms, The Invite, BTS ARIRANG tour concert and Doraemon: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil in India.

PVR INOX Pictures reveals upcoming international slate The company is set to bring a new range of global content to Indian theatres after acquiring the distribution rights of new and upcoming releases.

Making the most of its presence across film exhibition and distribution, the company identifies, acquires, markets and releases international titles as per the taste of the domestic audiences. This integrated approach allows it to tap into changing viewing preferences and explore potential content beyond mainstream Hollywood releases, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited, explained to Live Mint.

Wildwood, The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping, Godzilla Minus Zero and more We have learned that PVR INOX Pictures' upcoming slate features a mix of Hollywood titles across genres.

It includes Laika's stop-motion movie, Wildwood, which is scheduled to release in India on November 13. It will be followed by The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Godzilla Minus Zero and Victorian Psycho, releasing on November 20.

On November 27, Paper Tiger and A Talent for Murder are scheduled to premiere at PVR INOX.

The November release list will continue into 2027 with Lords of War. The Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård sequel to the 2005 film is set for release on January 22. Guy Ritchie's Wife & Dog, starring Rosamund Pike and Benedict Cumberbatch, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 19.

Also Read | Godzilla Minus Zero sets US and Japan box office records with $63 million

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli on how exhibition and distribution businesses complement "Our exhibition circuit started with 4 screens in Delhi to now 18,000 screens. We realised that there is a big audience out there, especially Gen Z who are always updated about movie releases. The internet has made this world so small that we know that Godzilla Minus Zero is tracking towards $100 million worldwide after a phenomenal opening in the US. This is where we saw a gap or an opportunity in the domestic market. So why not bring these films to India ourselves through our distribution arm? Since we are still expanding our exhibition circuit, we need content. At the end of the day, a cinema business is about showing the films. We are focusing on bringing these independent international films and showing them to the Indian audience," Bijli explained to us.